StoryCorps Shorts: A Knock at the Door

One late October evening, Juliet Jegasothy was home alone with her baby when her doorbell started ringing. Terrified, she hid in her room and called her husband, Brian, who was working late. The newlyweds had just moved to Brooklyn, NY from Ceylon, now called Sri Lanka, and were still getting used to life in a new country. At StoryCorps, she recounts a spooky night in her new home.