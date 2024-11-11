Shirampari: Legacies of the River

Extras
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Trailer for Remake by director Ross McElwee.
Trailer for Arrest the Midwife by director Elaine Epstein.
Terry Virts helps build the cupola, a window that forever transformed how we see the Earth.
Sergei Zalyotin offers invaluable advice about what alcohol to drink in space.
Sasha Lazutkin and Michael Foale recall an out-of-control vessel hitting Mir.
Jerry Linenger shares a letter he wrote to his young son while aboard space station Mir.
Sasha Lazutkin and his wife Lyudmila talk about the arrival of American astronauts at Star City.
Wendy Suzuki joins Hakeem to explore anxiety, exercise, and connection as tools for a better brain.
July 16, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
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