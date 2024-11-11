Nine seconds, it’s about all you have. Welcome to the fast-paced world of a NASCAR pit crew. Over the Wall is an immersive film following Brehanna Daniels, the first Black woman pit crew member and tire changer in NASCAR, as she works her way back from injury to participate in the Daytona 500, the sport's biggest race. A testament to the power of perseverance and what it takes to be a trailblazer.