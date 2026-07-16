Boat People

Extras
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Terry Virts helps build the cupola, a window that forever transformed how we see the Earth.
Sergei Zalyotin offers invaluable advice about what alcohol to drink in space.
Jerry Linenger shares a letter he wrote to his young son while aboard space station Mir.
Sasha Lazutkin and his wife Lyudmila talk about the arrival of American astronauts at Star City.
Sasha Lazutkin and Michael Foale recall an out-of-control vessel hitting Mir.
July 16, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Wendy Suzuki joins Hakeem to explore anxiety, exercise, and connection as tools for a better brain.
Sarah; "Patricia;" Sareta Ashraph
The debate over how to protect children and teens as AI use grows