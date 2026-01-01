Wo Ai Ni (I Love You) Mommy Trailer

What is it like to be torn from your Chinese foster family, put on a plane with strangers and wake up in a new country, family and culture? Stephanie Wang-Breal's "Wo Ai Ni (I Love You) Mommy" is the story of Fang Sui Yong, an 8-year-old orphan, and the Sadowskys, the Long Island Jewish family that travels to China to adopt her.