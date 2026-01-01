Roger and Me: Promo

In the 1980's when GM decided to reduce their operations in Flint and set up factories south of the border in Mexico, 30,000 of the 80,000 GM workers in Flint lost their jobs. The son of an auto factory worker, Michael Moore decided to embark upon a filmic odyssey to meet General Motors Chairman Roger Smith and convince him to visit Flint for a first-hand look at how the layoffs affected the town.