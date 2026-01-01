Point and Shoot: Trailer

Point and Shoot follows Matt VanDyke, who left home in Baltimore in 2006 and set off on a self-described “crash course in manhood”. He bought a motorcycle and a video camera and began a three-year, 35,000-mile motorcycle trip through Northern Africa and the Middle East. When revolution broke out in Libya, he joined in the fight against Muammar Gaddafi and spent six months in solitary confinement.