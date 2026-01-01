Ping Pong - Trailer

Championships in China's Inner Mongolia. British players Terry, 81, who has been given a week to live, and Les, 91, a weightlifter and poet, are going for the gold. Inge, 89, has used table tennis to paddle her way out of dementia. And Texan Lisa, 85, is playing for the first time. 'Ping Pong' is a wonderfully unusual story of hope, regret, friendship, ambition, love and sheer human tenacity.