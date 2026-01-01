Art and Craft: Trailer

Mark Landis is one of the most prolific art forgers of the modern era and he isn't in it for the money. In the last 30 years he's copied hundreds of pieces. When a tenacious registrar discovers the ruse, Landis must confront his legacy. A cat-and-mouse caper told with humor and compassion, Art and Craft uncovers the universal in one man's search for one man's search for connection and respect.