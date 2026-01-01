Brimstone & Glory: Trailer

The National Pyrotechnic Festival in Tultepec, Mexico, is a site of festivity unlike any other in the world. Conflagrant revelry engulfs the town for ten days. For the three-quarters of Tultepec residents that work in pyrotechnics, the celebration anchors their way of life. Plunging headlong into the fire, Brimstone & Glory honors the spirit of Tultepec and celebrates celebration itself.