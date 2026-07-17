Friends usher in the Sabbath—called by its Hebrew name Shabbat—by candlelight, with challah bread and grape juice to complement their chicken nuggets and fries. Shabbat is typically observed at home with family, but here these seniors share in the celebration at a fast-food Wendy’s. Wendy's Shabbat is a story of rediscovering the joys of community in older age, however unorthodox it may appear.