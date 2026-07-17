The Ballad of Esequiel Hernandez

In 1997, U.S. Marines patrolling the Texas-Mexico border shot and killed Esequiel Hernandez, Jr. Mistaken for a drug runner, he was in fact an 18-year-old U.S. citizen, becoming the first American killed by U.S. military forces on native soil since the 1970 Kent State shootings. Narrated by Tommy Lee Jones, this film explores Hernandez's tragic death and its torturous aftermath. This film...