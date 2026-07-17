American Gypsy

It is one man's obsessive pursuit of justice and dignity that led Jasmine Dellal into the Gypsies' hidden thousand-year-old culture. Charming and outspoken, Spokane resident Jimmy Marks defies widely held stereotypes-and his own people's code of secrecy-to unlock a Romani world in America and tell a story which is at once humorous and poignant and speaks of the community's continuing persecution.