Olivia's Puzzle explores a day-in-the-life of two seven-year old girls, Reshma and Olivia. Although both are of Goanese heritage, they lead distinctly separate lives. Reshma was born in and raised in Goa, India. Olivia was born and raised in British Columbia, Canada. The film weaves through the regular school day of these two girls, comparing differences and similarities in their lives. Reshma and