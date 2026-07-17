POV Shorts: Comic Culture

Extras
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Trailer for Remake by director Ross McElwee.
Trailer for Arrest the Midwife by director Elaine Epstein.
Trailer for How to Build a Library by directors Maia Lekow and Christopher King.
Terry Virts helps build the cupola, a window that forever transformed how we see the Earth.
Trailer for The Gas Station Attendant by director Karla Murthy.
Sergei Zalyotin offers invaluable advice about what alcohol to drink in space.
Trailer of For Venida, For Kalief by director Sisa Bueno.
Jerry Linenger shares a letter he wrote to his young son while aboard space station Mir.
Sasha Lazutkin and Michael Foale recall an out-of-control vessel hitting Mir.
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Season 39
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POV Season 1
A Midwives' arrest ignites Amish and Mennonite women to fight reproductive justice.
Two Nairobi women transform what was a whites-only library until 1958 into a vibrant cultural hub.
An intimate portrait of a complex father-daughter bond and the immigrant working class in America.
Kalief Browder’s everlasting legacy expands via the poetry of his mother, Venida.
With 30 million excess men in China, three bachelors join a dating camp for love.
A Korean birth mother and her daughter struggle to stay reunited for the long haul.
Leading Black musicians in the Pacific Northwest create new traditions on Juneteenth.
A history professor teaches a class of free and incarcerated students inside a prison.
A retired music teacher starts Georgia’s first youth orchestra for immigrant families.