Filmmaker Interview: Jane Wagner and Tina DiFeliciantonio...

Wagner and DiFeliciantonio talk about TWO OR THREE THINGS I KNOW FOR SURE, their short film about Dorothy Allison which premiered on POV in 1998 as part of the SHE SHORTS series. Allison is a writer from Greenville, NC. Her first book "Bastard Out of Carolina" was a finalist for the 1992 National Book Award. The filmmakers talk about how her writing inspired them to make the film.