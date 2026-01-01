King Coal: Bonus Feature

Shodekeh Talifero (breath artist), Lou Maiuri (flatfoot dancer), Jesse Milnes (fiddle) and Emily Miller (vocals). Shodekeh records a library of breath art for KING COAL at Gaudineer Knob in the Monongahela National Forest, West Virginia. His work is used throughout the film as part of the sound design and score. Lou performs with old time musicians, Jesse and Emily, in Lost Creek, WV.