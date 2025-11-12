All rights reserved. © 2025
KEDT-TV experiencing brief outage as engineering team installs new equipment
PBS News Hour

November 12, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Episode 316 | 57m 46s

Wednesday on the News Hour, the House of Representatives returns to Washington to take up a bill that could end the longest government shutdown in history. President Trump faces fresh questions about his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein as newly released emails mention Trump multiple times. Plus, children from Gaza who suffered debilitating wounds of war receive treatment and a new life in the U.S.

Aired: 11/11/25 | Expires: 12/12/25
Extras
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Jaguar Beach
On Costa Rica’s Pacific coast, turtles and jaguars collide in unexpected ways.
Preview: S44 E4 | 0:30
Watch 3:11
Nature
A Jaguar Love Triangle Caught on Camera
Meet Alonzo, Amanda, and Jorge: three big cats whose lives intertwine in unexpected ways.
Clip: S44 E4 | 3:11
Watch 3:12
Nature
How a Jaguar's Hunt Feeds a Forest
A jaguar’s midnight hunt becomes a feast that feeds the forest.
Clip: S44 E4 | 3:12
Watch 2:53
Nature
How Jaguars Are Saving Sea Turtles
On Costa Rica’s coast, jaguars are doing more than hunting. They’re helping sea turtles survive.
Clip: S44 E4 | 2:53
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Operation Space Station: Science and Survival Preview
See how ingenuity and teamwork keep the crew alive and doing science 250 miles above Earth.
Preview: S52 E20 | 0:30
Watch 4:31
PBS News Hour
Inside the deal to end the government shutdown
Breaking down the deal to reopen the government and what comes next
Clip: E315 | 4:31
Watch 5:31
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Kansas county to pay $3M for raid on newspaper
News Wrap: Kansas county to pay $3 million for police raid on newspaper
Clip: E315 | 5:31
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
November 11, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
November 11, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: E315 | 57:46
Watch 7:13
PBS News Hour
BBC under scrutiny over edit of Trump's speech on Jan. 6
BBC under scrutiny over edit of Trump's speech on Jan. 6
Clip: E315 | 7:13
Watch 7:10
PBS News Hour
Trump floats tariff 'dividends,' but experts doubt the math
Trump floats tariff 'dividends' for Americans, but experts question the math
Clip: E315 | 7:10
