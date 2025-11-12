November 12, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
On Costa Rica’s Pacific coast, turtles and jaguars collide in unexpected ways.
Meet Alonzo, Amanda, and Jorge: three big cats whose lives intertwine in unexpected ways.
A jaguar’s midnight hunt becomes a feast that feeds the forest.
On Costa Rica’s coast, jaguars are doing more than hunting. They’re helping sea turtles survive.
See how ingenuity and teamwork keep the crew alive and doing science 250 miles above Earth.
Breaking down the deal to reopen the government and what comes next
News Wrap: Kansas county to pay $3 million for police raid on newspaper
November 11, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
BBC under scrutiny over edit of Trump's speech on Jan. 6
Trump floats tariff 'dividends' for Americans, but experts question the math
Latest Episodes
November 11, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
November 10, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
November 9, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
November 8, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
November 7, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
November 6, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
November 5, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
November 4, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
November 3, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
November 2, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode