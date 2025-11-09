All rights reserved. © 2025
NPR & PBS for South Texas
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS News Hour

November 9, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Episode 313 | 26m 45s

November 9, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Aired: 11/08/25 | Expires: 12/09/25
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 3:12
Nature
How a Jaguar's Hunt Feeds a Forest
A jaguar’s midnight hunt becomes a feast that feeds the forest.
Clip: S44 E4 | 3:12
Watch 3:11
Nature
A Jaguar Love Triangle Caught on Camera
Meet Alonzo, Amanda, and Jorge: three big cats whose lives intertwine in unexpected ways.
Clip: S44 E4 | 3:11
Watch 2:53
Nature
How Jaguars Are Saving Sea Turtles
On Costa Rica’s coast, jaguars are doing more than hunting. They’re helping sea turtles survive.
Clip: S44 E4 | 2:53
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Operation Space Station: Science and Survival Preview
See how ingenuity and teamwork keep the crew alive and doing science 250 miles above Earth.
Preview: S52 E20 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Jaguar Beach
On Costa Rica’s Pacific coast, turtles and jaguars collide in unexpected ways.
Preview: S44 E4 | 0:30
Watch 57:53
Made in Texas
Broken Bread
Discover the causes and community responses to the escalating crisis of food insecurity.
Episode: S2 E202 | 57:53
Watch 5:33
PBS News Hour
UNICEF: Children face ‘horrific violence’ in Sudan crisis
Children exposed to ‘horrific violence’ in Sudan’s civil war, UNICEF says
Clip: E313 | 5:33
Watch 3:57
PBS News Hour
How the loss of USAID affects Indonesia’s climate fight
How the loss of USAID funding affects Indonesia’s ability to fight climate change
Clip: E313 | 3:57
Watch 5:00
PBS News Hour
Study suggests risk of pediatric cancer from medical imaging
New study suggests link between medical imaging and pediatric cancer risk
Clip: E313 | 5:00
Watch 2:28
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Senate works over weekend as shutdown continues
News Wrap: Senate works through weekend as shutdown enters 40th day
Clip: E313 | 2:28
Latest Episodes
Watch 26:44
PBS News Hour
November 8, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
November 8, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: E312 | 26:44
Watch 56:41
PBS News Hour
November 7, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
November 7, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: E311 | 56:41
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
November 6, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
November 6, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: E310 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
November 5, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
November 5, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: E309 | 57:46
Watch 56:45
PBS News Hour
November 4, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
November 4, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: E308 | 56:45
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
November 3, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
November 3, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: E307 | 57:46
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
November 2, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
November 2, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: E306 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
November 1, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
November 1, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: E305 | 26:45
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
October 31, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
October 31, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: E304 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
October 30, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
October 30, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: E303 | 57:46