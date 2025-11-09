November 9, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Extras
A jaguar’s midnight hunt becomes a feast that feeds the forest.
Meet Alonzo, Amanda, and Jorge: three big cats whose lives intertwine in unexpected ways.
On Costa Rica’s coast, jaguars are doing more than hunting. They’re helping sea turtles survive.
See how ingenuity and teamwork keep the crew alive and doing science 250 miles above Earth.
On Costa Rica’s Pacific coast, turtles and jaguars collide in unexpected ways.
Discover the causes and community responses to the escalating crisis of food insecurity.
Children exposed to ‘horrific violence’ in Sudan’s civil war, UNICEF says
How the loss of USAID funding affects Indonesia’s ability to fight climate change
New study suggests link between medical imaging and pediatric cancer risk
News Wrap: Senate works through weekend as shutdown enters 40th day
Latest Episodes
November 8, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
November 7, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
November 6, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
November 5, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
November 4, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
November 3, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
November 2, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
November 1, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
October 31, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
October 30, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode