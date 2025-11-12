KEDT-TV (Channel 16) briefly off air: Ways you can still watch

Hey neighbor!

If you're watching KEDT-TV (Channel 16) live on your TV, please pardon the interruption.

Our engineers are currently installing new equipment that will improve the quality of our services to you. They expect us to be off the air for at least 4 hours.

In the meantime, your can still stream us live online and access hours of your favorite PBS and PBS Kids shows for free, on demand on pbs.org or on https://pbskids.org/videos.

We appreciate your patience and hope you're having a wonderful Wednesday!