PBS News Hour

June 19, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Episode 170

Thursday on the News Hour, Israel threatens to kill Iran's supreme leader after an Iranian missile hit a hospital in the country's south, we unpack more of what's in congressional Republicans' massive budget bill and two men team up to make a grilling product entirely in the U.S., a journey that highlights the hurdles businesses are facing in the wake of President Trump's tariffs.

Aired: 06/18/25
Nature
Preview of Jaguar Beach
On Costa Rica’s Pacific coast, turtles and jaguars collide in unexpected ways.
Nature
How Jaguars Are Saving Sea Turtles
On Costa Rica’s coast, jaguars are doing more than hunting. They’re helping sea turtles survive.
NOVA
Operation Space Station: Science and Survival Preview
See how ingenuity and teamwork keep the crew alive and doing science 250 miles above Earth.
Nature
A Jaguar Love Triangle Caught on Camera
Meet Alonzo, Amanda, and Jorge: three big cats whose lives intertwine in unexpected ways.
Nature
How a Jaguar's Hunt Feeds a Forest
A jaguar’s midnight hunt becomes a feast that feeds the forest.
PBS News Hour
Trump faces fresh Epstein questions after release of emails
Trump faces fresh Epstein questions as new emails and files are released
PBS News Hour
Ousted immigration judge describes deepening court backlog
Ousted immigration judge describes deepening court backlog
PBS News Hour
U.S. carrier in Caribbean amid Venezuela tensions
U.S. carrier in Caribbean amid Venezuela tensions and outcry over drug boat strikes
PBS News Hour
MLB pitchers face charges in latest sports gambling scandal
Indictment of MLB pitchers raises questions about impact of legal sports betting
PBS News Hour
Children wounded in Gaza share stories as they heal in U.S.
Children wounded by the war in Gaza share their stories as they heal in the U.S.
PBS News Hour
November 12, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
November 12, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
PBS News Hour
November 11, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
November 11, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
PBS News Hour
November 10, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
November 10, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
PBS News Hour
November 9, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
November 9, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
PBS News Hour
November 8, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
November 8, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
PBS News Hour
November 7, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
November 7, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
PBS News Hour
November 6, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
November 6, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
PBS News Hour
November 5, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
November 5, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
PBS News Hour
November 4, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
November 4, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
PBS News Hour
November 3, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
November 3, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
