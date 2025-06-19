June 19, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
On Costa Rica’s Pacific coast, turtles and jaguars collide in unexpected ways.
On Costa Rica’s coast, jaguars are doing more than hunting. They’re helping sea turtles survive.
See how ingenuity and teamwork keep the crew alive and doing science 250 miles above Earth.
Meet Alonzo, Amanda, and Jorge: three big cats whose lives intertwine in unexpected ways.
A jaguar’s midnight hunt becomes a feast that feeds the forest.
Trump faces fresh Epstein questions as new emails and files are released
Ousted immigration judge describes deepening court backlog
U.S. carrier in Caribbean amid Venezuela tensions and outcry over drug boat strikes
Indictment of MLB pitchers raises questions about impact of legal sports betting
Children wounded by the war in Gaza share their stories as they heal in the U.S.
Latest Episodes
November 12, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
November 11, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
November 10, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
November 9, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
November 8, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
November 7, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
November 6, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
November 5, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
November 4, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
November 3, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode