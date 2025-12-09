All rights reserved. © 2025
PBS News Hour

December 9, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Episode 343 | 56m 45s

December 9, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 12/08/25 | Expires: 01/08/26
PBS News Hour
U.S. plan to sell advanced AI chips to China raises concerns
U.S. plans to sell advanced AI chips to China amid economic and security concerns
Clip: E343 | 6:18
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Motion to unseal Maxwell records approved
News Wrap: Federal judge approves motion to unseal records in Ghislane Maxwell probe
Clip: E343 | 5:33
PBS News Hour
Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks out about President Trump
Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks out about President Trump as she prepares to leave Congress
Clip: E343 | 11:01
PBS News Hour
Republicans challenge limits on campaign donations
Republicans challenge limits on campaign donations in a case before the Supreme Court
Clip: E343 | 4:46
PBS News Hour
How parents and students are deciding what college to choose
How parents and students are deciding what college to choose in an ever-changing landscape
Clip: E343 | 7:10
PBS News Hour
Literary critics reveal their favorite books of 2025
Literary critics reveal their favorite books of 2025
Clip: E343 | 8:03
PBS News Hour
A man wrongfully detained by ICE discusses his experiences
A man wrongfully detained by ICE discusses his arrest and treatment in custody
Clip: E343 | 7:52
PBS News Hour
December 8, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
December 8, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: E342 | 56:45
PBS News Hour
December 7, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
December 7, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: E341 | 24:09
PBS News Hour
December 6, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
December 6, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: E340 | 24:09
PBS News Hour
December 5, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
December 5, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: E339 | 57:46
PBS News Hour
December 4, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
December 4, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: E338 | 57:46
PBS News Hour
December 3, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
December 3, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: E337 | 57:46
PBS News Hour
December 2, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
December 2, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: E336 | 57:46
PBS News Hour
December 1, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
December 1, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: E335 | 57:46
PBS News Hour
November 30, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
November 30, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: E334 | 24:09
PBS News Hour
November 29, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
November 29, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: E333 | 24:09