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PBS News Hour

April 9, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2026 Episode 75 | 57m 46s

April 9, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 04/08/26 | Expires: 05/09/26
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Return to the Moon Preview
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Preview: S53 E7 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Legendary Tigers of India
Uncover the story of the revival of northwestern India’s legendary tiger clan.
Preview: S44 E13 | 0:30
Wild Kratts
The Butternut Tree- Watch Now!
The Butternut Tree- Watch Now!
Clip: 0:30
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Athens: Birth of Democracy Preview
Archaeologists investigate the dramatic origins of democracy in ancient Greece 2,500 years ago.
Preview: S53 E8 | 0:30
Watch 0:29
Nature
Preview of Becoming Elephant: The Orphans of Reteti: Graduation Day
At Reteti Sanctuary, caretakers prepares to release their oldest orphans into the wild.
Preview: S44 E12 | 0:29
Watch 3:02
Nature
Baby Zebra Finds Her New Home
A young zebra forms a close bond with her keeper, but not everyone is ready to share the attention.
Clip: S44 E12 | 3:02
Watch 2:43
Nature
Saving a Trapped Elephant Calf
A call comes in: a week-old elephant calf has fallen into a well.
Clip: S44 E12 | 2:43
Watch 5:23
PBS News Hour
What Iranians are saying about the war and their government
What people in Iran are saying about the war and their government
Clip: S2026 E75 | 5:23
Watch 6:58
PBS News Hour
Israel, Lebanon to talk as strikes threaten U.S.-Iran truce
Israel agrees to talks with Lebanon as strikes there threaten fragile U.S.-Iran truce
Clip: S2026 E75 | 6:58
Watch 5:00
PBS News Hour
Trump’s Iran rhetoric faces scrutiny as Congress returns
Trump’s Iran strategy and rhetoric face scrutiny as Congress returns from recess
Clip: S2026 E75 | 5:00
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