Brooks and Capehart on what's next for Democrats in Maine

Extras
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Terry Virts helps build the cupola, a window that forever transformed how we see the Earth.
Sergei Zalyotin offers invaluable advice about what alcohol to drink in space.
Jerry Linenger shares a letter he wrote to his young son while aboard space station Mir.
Sasha Lazutkin and his wife Lyudmila talk about the arrival of American astronauts at Star City.
Sasha Lazutkin and Michael Foale recall an out-of-control vessel hitting Mir.
Anna Fisher, the first mother in space, and daughter Kristin, reflect on leaving loved ones behind.
Meeting astronaut Ron McNair inspires Charlie Bolden to apply to NASA.
At dawn of a new space race, this series tells the human story of our quest to explore the cosmos.
At dawn of a new space race, this series tells the human story of our quest to explore the cosmos.
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