Animals with Cameras | Episode 1

Extras
On Costa Rica’s Pacific coast, turtles and jaguars collide in unexpected ways.
On Costa Rica’s coast, jaguars are doing more than hunting. They’re helping sea turtles survive.
See how ingenuity and teamwork keep the crew alive and doing science 250 miles above Earth.
Meet Alonzo, Amanda, and Jorge: three big cats whose lives intertwine in unexpected ways.
A jaguar’s midnight hunt becomes a feast that feeds the forest.
'We needed to change the equation,' Sen. Kaine says on his vote to end shutdown
November 10, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
FDA head explains decision to drop 'black box' warnings from menopause hormone treatment
End of shutdown in sight as some Democrats break with leadership to make deal with GOP
Trump pardons dozens of allies who tried to overturn his 2020 election loss to Biden
Latest Episodes
On Costa Rica’s Pacific coast, turtles and jaguars collide in unexpected ways.
Uncover the secret world of New York and London’s resilient pigeon flocks.
Follow a female mountain lion in the Montana mountains over the course of a decade.
See how the Arctic’s most enigmatic animals are coping as the sea ice melts.
Discover the wildlife of Transylvania, a mysterious region hiding some of Europe’s last wilderness.
A Tasmanian man befriends a platypus while protecting the species from urban development.
Discover the powerful effect hummingbirds have over their wild neighbors in Costa Rica.
Join scientists as they go to extraordinary lengths to understand wild dogs.
How do wild dogs survive and thrive in the wild?