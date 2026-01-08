All rights reserved. © 2026
La Frontera with Pati Jinich

Fronterizos of the Golden Coast

Season 2 Episode 1 | 55m 03s

Pati travels the California part of the US-Mexico border. She meets the fronterizos, or borderlanders, of the golden coast to experience melding of cultures, cross-border collaborations, and explosive growth.

Aired: 04/02/23 | Expires: 07/04/24
Support for LA FRONTERA WITH PATI JINICH is provided by University of California San Diego, International Community Foundation, Visit Tucson, County of San Diego, Chicanos Por La Causa, Duty Free Americas, Destination El Paso, City of Laredo, Laredo Economic Development Corporation, City of Nuevo Laredo, Desarrollo Económico de Ciudad Juárez, Tecate, and Fundación FEMSA. Major support is provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Watch 54:52
La Frontera with Pati Jinich
Back to the Middle
Pati travels the New Mexico/Chihuahua border region, a unique and bio-diverse place.
Episode: S2 E3 | 54:52
Watch 54:19
La Frontera with Pati Jinich
Ancient Seeds & Desert Ghosts
Pati travels along both sides of the Arizona-Sonora border to see many untouched places.
Episode: S2 E2 | 54:19
Watch 54:43
La Frontera with Pati Jinich
From Dos Laredos to Mars
Pati learns how tight-knit family bonds are a theme connecting everything in the Laredos.
Episode: S1 E2 | 54:43
Watch 54:44
La Frontera with Pati Jinich
Miles From Nowhere
Pati Jinich, chef and award-winning host, travels from El Paso and Juarez to Big Bend.
Episode: S1 E1 | 54:44