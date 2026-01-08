Back to the Middle

Extras
Animal parents must balance risk and reward to raise their young in grasslands.
What if violent asteroid impacts actually jump-started life on Earth? Explore a dramatic theory.
James and Siegfried clash over new technology at the vet practice.
Mrs. Pumphrey seeks help when she thinks Tricki is giving her the cold shoulder.
Follow the complex lives of giant elephant bulls in Amboseli and Mount Kilimanjaro.
In Amboseli, one male’s opportunity attracts rivals — and the attention of watching juveniles.
Esau’s journey spans borders that elephants cannot see — but must obey.
Male elephants form powerful bonds — and even become adoptive parents together.
Reflect on some of the best Siegfried and Mrs. Hall moments in the series so far.
The cast discusses the time jump between Seasons 5 and 6.
Latest Episodes
La Frontera with Pati Jinich Season 2
-
La Frontera with Pati Jinich Season 1
Pati travels along both sides of the Arizona-Sonora border to see many untouched places.
Pati travels the California border and meets the fronterizos, or borderlanders.
Pati learns how tight-knit family bonds are a theme connecting everything in the Laredos.
Pati Jinich, chef and award-winning host, travels from El Paso and Juarez to Big Bend.