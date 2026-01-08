All rights reserved. © 2026
The Great American Recipe

The Daily Dish

Season 1 Episode 2 | 52m 50s

Bring your appetites as the nine remaining home cooks share their favorite go-to quick meals and the dishes that always win over a crowd. Get ready for everything from mouth-watering shrimp tacos to a spicy sriracha pasta.

Aired: 06/30/22 | Expires: 06/17/24
Funding for THE GREAT AMERICAN RECIPE is provided by VPM and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB).
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • The Great American Recipe Season 4
  • The Great American Recipe Season 3
  • The Great American Recipe Season 2
  • The Great American Recipe Season 1
Watch 54:04
The Great American Recipe
The Grand Finale
It's the finale and two rounds of cooking remain before one of the finalists gets named the winner.
Episode: S4 E6 | 54:04
Watch 53:34
The Great American Recipe
A Taste Down Memory Lane
In week five, the home cooks have to make a dish from a family tradition and an heirloom recipe.
Episode: S4 E5 | 53:34
Watch 53:32
The Great American Recipe
A Test of the Best
The home cooks step outside their comfort zones in two rounds of cooking.
Episode: S4 E4 | 53:32
Watch 53:34
The Great American Recipe
The Bakes Are High
The home cooks prepare freshly made bread dishes and fruity treats for the annual bake sale.
Episode: S4 E3 | 53:34
Watch 53:34
The Great American Recipe
Passing the Dish
The home cooks are back for week two, preparing dishes that show support and celebration.
Episode: S4 E2 | 53:34
Watch 53:35
The Great American Recipe
The First Impressions
The Great American Recipe is back with eight of the best home cooks from across the United States.
Episode: S4 E1 | 53:35
Watch 54:04
The Great American Recipe
The Grand Finale
The top three home cooks share their most treasured dishes in an unforgettable final round.
Episode: S3 E8 | 54:04
Watch 53:35
The Great American Recipe
Defining Firsts and Family
Watch the home cooks make a life-changing dish for a chance to earn a spot to compete in the finale.
Episode: S3 E7 | 53:35
Watch 53:34
The Great American Recipe
Outside the Comfort of Your Kitchen
The recipe swap challenge returns and the cooks share dishes for friends.
Episode: S3 E6 | 53:34
Watch 53:34
The Great American Recipe
A Celebration of Flavors
Join the party in the barn as the home cooks serve up their best celebratory meals.
Episode: S3 E5 | 53:34