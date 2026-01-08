Outside the Comfort of Your Kitchen

Extras
What if violent asteroid impacts actually jump-started life on Earth? Explore a dramatic theory.
Follow the complex lives of giant elephant bulls in Amboseli and Mount Kilimanjaro.
Male elephants form powerful bonds — and even become adoptive parents together.
In Amboseli, one male’s opportunity attracts rivals — and the attention of watching juveniles.
Esau’s journey spans borders that elephants cannot see — but must obey.
James tends to an aging dog while Jimmy stumbles upon Siegfried and Susan... and a horse.
Return to the Yorkshire Dales for an all-new season on Sunday, January 11, 2026 at 9/8c.
GOP Rep. Bacon says Trump placing 'too much emphasis on oil' after Maduro's removal
January 7, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Why experts are divided over the new federal dietary guidelines
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
The Great American Recipe Season 4
-
The Great American Recipe Season 3
-
The Great American Recipe Season 2
-
The Great American Recipe Season 1
It's the finale and two rounds of cooking remain before one of the finalists gets named the winner.
In week five, the home cooks have to make a dish from a family tradition and an heirloom recipe.
The home cooks step outside their comfort zones in two rounds of cooking.
The home cooks prepare freshly made bread dishes and fruity treats for the annual bake sale.
The home cooks are back for week two, preparing dishes that show support and celebration.
The Great American Recipe is back with eight of the best home cooks from across the United States.
The top three home cooks share their most treasured dishes in an unforgettable final round.
Watch the home cooks make a life-changing dish for a chance to earn a spot to compete in the finale.
Join the party in the barn as the home cooks serve up their best celebratory meals.
Savor the return of the second Great American Recipe Bake Sale.