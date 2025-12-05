All rights reserved. © 2025
Arthur

Muffy's Soccer Shocker/Brother, Can You Spare A Clarinet?

Episode 4 | 26m 56s

Muffy's proud that her dad is the new soccer coach until he exhausts the team with demanding drills like the piston, the muffler, and the-gulp!-shock absorber. / The try-outs for the Young Person's Orchestra are coming to Lakewood Elementary and everyone agrees that Binky is a shoe-in, since he's the best musician in school.

Aired: 10/14/01 | Expires: 01/02/26
Latest Episodes
Watch 26:25
Arthur
Making Conversation/A Cloudy Day
George learns how to talk to adults. / Arthur and friends go to see a silent movie.
Episode: E2 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Arthur
Listen Up!/Arthur's New Old Vacation
Muffy helps Francine deal with the death of her Bubbe./Arthur makes his vacation more fun.
Episode: E3 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Arthur
Binky Wrestles with a Story/All Will Be Revealed
Binky spends a day as a reporter./Bud and Rapty revisit the case of the missing snowball.
Episode: E1 | 26:25
Watch 27:26
Arthur
Arthur's Almost Boring Day/The Half-Baked Sale
Arthur worried that his day will be boring./Grandma Thora is not so great of a cook.
Episode: E20 | 27:26
Watch 26:25
Arthur
D.W.’s New Best Friend/Freaky Tuesday
D.W. meets Hana, who is much older and totally cool!/Buster thinks teachers have it easy.
Episode: E3 | 26:25
Watch 26:56
Arthur
D.W. Tale Spins/Prunella Gets it Twice
Grandma Thora shows D.W. how to be a great author. / Prunella has a birthday party.
Episode: E6 | 26:56
Watch 26:56
Arthur
What Is That Thing?/Buster's Best Behavior
The kids find a magical device. / Buster and Arthur trade personalities.
Episode: E9 | 26:56
Watch 26:25
Arthur
Fright Night/Citizen Cheikh
Buster's Uncle Bob comes to visit. / Cheikh and his family are becoming American citizens.
Episode: E1 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Arthur
When the Rivals Came to Roost/The Longest Eleven Minutes
Lakewood Elementary has to share space with their rivals. / The internet is out!
Episode: E2 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Arthur
The Hallway Minotaur/Ladonna's Like List
There's a new hallway monitor in town! / Ladonna thinks everyone likes her.
Episode: E7 | 26:25