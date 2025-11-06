Popular Girls/Buster's Growing Grudge

Extras
On Costa Rica’s coast, jaguars are doing more than hunting. They’re helping sea turtles survive.
Latest Episodes
George learns how to talk to adults. / Arthur and friends go to see a silent movie.
Muffy helps Francine deal with the death of her Bubbe./Arthur makes his vacation more fun.
Arthur worried that his day will be boring./Grandma Thora is not so great of a cook.
D.W. meets Hana, who is much older and totally cool!/Buster thinks teachers have it easy.
Grandma Thora shows D.W. how to be a great author. / Prunella has a birthday party.
The kids find a magical device. / Buster and Arthur trade personalities.
Buster's Uncle Bob comes to visit. / Cheikh and his family are becoming American citizens.
Lakewood Elementary has to share space with their rivals. / The internet is out!
There's a new hallway monitor in town! / Ladonna thinks everyone likes her.
Bud wants a new pair of boots./Grandma Thora becomes the most popular babysitter in town.