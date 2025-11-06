All rights reserved. © 2025
Arthur

1001 Dads/Prunella's Prediction

Episode 8 | 26m 56s

When Buster cheerfully insists that he will miss the Father's Day picnic because he has other plans, Arthur is convinced that he's really sad about his parents' divorce and embarrassed to show up alone. Can Arthur and the gang find Buster a new dad in time for the picnic? / Rubella's tarot cards foresee a special birthday present and Prunella predicts a gift of flashpants, the hottest new trend.

Aired: 10/24/99
Latest Episodes
Watch 26:25
Arthur
Making Conversation/A Cloudy Day
George learns how to talk to adults. / Arthur and friends go to see a silent movie.
Episode: E2 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Arthur
Listen Up!/Arthur's New Old Vacation
Muffy helps Francine deal with the death of her Bubbe./Arthur makes his vacation more fun.
Episode: E3 | 26:25
Watch 27:26
Arthur
Arthur's Almost Boring Day/The Half-Baked Sale
Arthur worried that his day will be boring./Grandma Thora is not so great of a cook.
Episode: E20 | 27:26
Watch 26:25
Arthur
D.W.’s New Best Friend/Freaky Tuesday
D.W. meets Hana, who is much older and totally cool!/Buster thinks teachers have it easy.
Episode: E3 | 26:25
Watch 26:56
Arthur
D.W. Tale Spins/Prunella Gets it Twice
Grandma Thora shows D.W. how to be a great author. / Prunella has a birthday party.
Episode: E6 | 26:56
Watch 26:56
Arthur
What Is That Thing?/Buster's Best Behavior
The kids find a magical device. / Buster and Arthur trade personalities.
Episode: E9 | 26:56
Watch 26:25
Arthur
Fright Night/Citizen Cheikh
Buster's Uncle Bob comes to visit. / Cheikh and his family are becoming American citizens.
Episode: E1 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Arthur
When the Rivals Came to Roost/The Longest Eleven Minutes
Lakewood Elementary has to share space with their rivals. / The internet is out!
Episode: E2 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Arthur
The Hallway Minotaur/Ladonna's Like List
There's a new hallway monitor in town! / Ladonna thinks everyone likes her.
Episode: E7 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Arthur
Bud's Knotty Problem/That's MY Grandma!
Bud wants a new pair of boots./Grandma Thora becomes the most popular babysitter in town.
Episode: E4 | 26:25