Parathas and Pakoras

Animal parents must balance risk and reward to raise their young in grasslands.
What if violent asteroid impacts actually jump-started life on Earth? Explore a dramatic theory.
Mrs. Pumphrey seeks help when she thinks Tricki is giving her the cold shoulder.
James and Siegfried clash over new technology at the vet practice.
Follow the complex lives of giant elephant bulls in Amboseli and Mount Kilimanjaro.
Male elephants form powerful bonds — and even become adoptive parents together.
In Amboseli, one male’s opportunity attracts rivals — and the attention of watching juveniles.
Esau’s journey spans borders that elephants cannot see — but must obey.
Reflect on some of the best Siegfried and Mrs. Hall moments in the series so far.
The cast discusses the time jump between Seasons 5 and 6.
America's Test Kitchen Season 26
America's Test Kitchen Season 25
America's Test Kitchen Season 24
America's Test Kitchen Season 23
America's Test Kitchen Season 22
America's Test Kitchen From Cooks Illustrated
America's Test Kitchen Season 20
America's Test Kitchen Season 19
Glazed Boneless Beef Short Ribs, Make-Way-Ahead Dinner Rolls; tools for easy meal prep
Spaghetti All’Assassina, Triple Mushroom Pasta; tasting of canned whole tomatoes
Bauernfrühstück (German Farmer’s Breakfast), Appeltaart (Dutch Apple Pie); best cookie sheets
Turkey Sausage Lasagna, Chocolate Sorbet; deep dive on sugars
Cachapas con Queso de Mano (Venezuelan Cheese-Filled Corn Cakes), Fresh Corn Chowder; dish towels
Chicken Yassa (Senegalese Braised Chicken), Arroz con Pollo; chicken broth tasting
Ice Cream Cake, the science behind the cooling powers of ice
Gua Bao, Taiwanese Pork Rice; our favorite Hoisin sauce
Stuffed Spatchcock Turkey, Shaved Celery Salad; the best slicing knives
Pan-Seared Halibut with Wilted Bitter Greens, Ma’amoul; frozen puff pastry tasting