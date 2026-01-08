Extras
What if violent asteroid impacts actually jump-started life on Earth? Explore a dramatic theory.
Follow the complex lives of giant elephant bulls in Amboseli and Mount Kilimanjaro.
Male elephants form powerful bonds — and even become adoptive parents together.
In Amboseli, one male’s opportunity attracts rivals — and the attention of watching juveniles.
Esau’s journey spans borders that elephants cannot see — but must obey.
James tends to an aging dog while Jimmy stumbles upon Siegfried and Susan... and a horse.
Return to the Yorkshire Dales for an all-new season on Sunday, January 11, 2026 at 9/8c.
GOP Rep. Bacon says Trump placing 'too much emphasis on oil' after Maduro's removal
January 7, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Why experts are divided over the new federal dietary guidelines
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
All Creatures Great and Small Season 6
-
All Creatures Great and Small Season 5
-
All Creatures Great and Small Season 4
-
All Creatures Great and Small Season 3
-
All Creatures Great and Small Season 2
-
All Creatures Great and Small Season 1
Change comes to Skeldale House, and James struggles to keep up with Siegfried’s unpredictable ways.
Skeldale House prepares for Christmas and Jimmy's first birthday.
James has a bout of brucellosis, bringing long buried emotions to the surface.
Carmody gets an exciting opportunity, leaving Siegfried wondering whether he’s holding him back.
Tristan’s first meeting with Carmody doesn’t go quite to plan.
Jimmy’s Christening day is interrupted by the arrival of a surprise visitor.
Baby Jimmy joins James and Carmody on their rounds.
A medical scare keeps James’ feet firmly on the ground.
When Richard Alderson needs some help, Helen returns to Heston Grange.
With the war feeling closer to home, James wants things in order and Carmody trained.