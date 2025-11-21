All rights reserved. © 2025
NPR & PBS for South Texas
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is a benefit to members.
Member Sign In
Learn More
All Creatures Great and Small

Episode 1: To All Our Boys

Episode 1 | 53m 05s

A medical scare keeps James’ feet firmly on the ground and Siegfried and Carmody get their wires crossed over an animal. Meanwhile Helen steps in to help an old family friend and Mrs. Hall has a spot of bother when she decides to help with the war effort.

Aired: 01/11/25 | Expires: 12/28/25
Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.
Extras
Watch 1:32
Arthur
Dear D.W.
tba
Clip: 1:32
Watch 14:51
Nature
A City in Nature | WILD HOPE
How does a densely populated nation like Singapore transform into a lush green oasis?
Special: 14:51
Watch 54:49
NOVA
Interview: De-Extinction, Dire Wolves, and Jurassic Park with Beth Shapiro
Can we really bring extinct species back? Evolutionary biologist Beth Shapiro says yes.
Special: 54:49
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
November 20, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
November 20, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: E324 | 57:46
Watch 7:57
PBS News Hour
Trump family’s cryptocurrency ties raise ethical concerns
Trump family’s cryptocurrency ties raise concerns as administration loosens regulations
Clip: E324 | 7:57
Watch 7:52
PBS News Hour
Chicago Fed president: Delayed report complicates rate cut
Delayed jobs report 'definitely complicates' rate cut decision, Chicago Fed president says
Clip: E324 | 7:52
Watch 5:42
PBS News Hour
Trump pushes Ukraine peace plan with significant concessions
White House pushes new 28-point peace plan with concessions Ukraine previously rejected
Clip: E324 | 5:42
Watch 4:54
PBS News Hour
Americans covered through ACA face spike in premiums
How Americans covered through ACA exchanges are navigating the spike in premiums
Clip: E324 | 4:54
Watch 5:29
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Cheney funeral service held at National Cathedral
News Wrap: Funeral service for Dick Cheney held at Washington National Cathedral
Clip: E324 | 5:29
Watch 6:37
PBS News Hour
Crow responds to Trump saying Democrats should be arrested
Trump says Democrats should be arrested for urging military to refuse unlawful orders
Clip: E324 | 6:37
Latest Episodes
Watch 59:41
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 7: All God's Creatures
Skeldale House prepares for Christmas and Jimmy's first birthday.
Episode: E7 | 59:41
Watch 53:05
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 6: Glass Half Full
James has a bout of brucellosis, bringing long buried emotions to the surface.
Episode: E6 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 5: Pair Bond
Carmody gets an exciting opportunity, leaving Siegfried wondering whether he’s holding him back.
Episode: E5 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 4: Uninvited Guests
Tristan’s first meeting with Carmody doesn’t go quite to plan.
Episode: E4 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 3: Homecoming
Jimmy’s Christening day is interrupted by the arrival of a surprise visitor.
Episode: E3 | 53:05
Watch 50:45
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 2: Holding the Baby
Baby Jimmy joins James and Carmody on their rounds.
Episode: E2 | 50:45