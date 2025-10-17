All rights reserved. © 2025
NPR & PBS for South Texas
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Wild Kratts

Wolf Hawks

Episode 5 | 26m 25s

While hiking in the Sonoran Desert, Martin comes across a "wolf hawk." He rushes back to the Tortuga to tell everybody the news, only to have Chris say there is no such thing. What he saw was a Harris's hawk. Martin is determined to prove why these raptors should be renamed, taking the Wild Kratts team on a mission to learn about these amazing birds.

Aired: 10/14/19 | Expires: 12/05/25
Extras
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Jaguar Beach
On Costa Rica’s Pacific coast, turtles and jaguars collide in unexpected ways.
Preview: S44 E4 | 0:30
Watch 3:12
Nature
How a Jaguar's Hunt Feeds a Forest
A jaguar’s midnight hunt becomes a feast that feeds the forest.
Clip: S44 E4 | 3:12
Watch 3:11
Nature
A Jaguar Love Triangle Caught on Camera
Meet Alonzo, Amanda, and Jorge: three big cats whose lives intertwine in unexpected ways.
Clip: S44 E4 | 3:11
Watch 57:53
Made in Texas
Broken Bread
Discover the causes and community responses to the escalating crisis of food insecurity.
Episode: S2 E202 | 57:53
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of The Pigeon Hustle
Uncover the secret world of New York and London’s resilient pigeon flocks.
Preview: S44 E3 | 0:30
Watch 3:12
Nature
Pigeon Gangs of New York: 5th Ave vs. Central Park
Who rules the streets -- and skies -- of the city?
Clip: S44 E3 | 3:12
Watch 2:22
Nature
How NYC Pigeons Survive the City That Never Sleeps
Times Square never shuts down, and neither do its pigeons.
Clip: S44 E3 | 2:22
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Operation Space Station: High-Risk Build Preview
Astronauts and Mission Control relive terrifying moments during construction of the ISS.
Preview: S52 E19 | 0:30
Watch 3:26
Nature
Pigeon Dating Rituals: The Strut, The Coo… and The Kiss
Discover how pigeons find a mate for life.
Clip: S44 E3 | 3:26
Watch 5:54
PBS News Hour
Supreme Court questions Trump's authority to impose tariffs
Supreme Court justices question Trump's authority to impose sweeping tariffs
Clip: E309 | 5:54
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Wild Kratts Season 4
  • Wild Kratts Season 1
Watch 26:25
Wild Kratts
Shapes of the Armadillo
Can the shapes of the armadillo help the Wild Kratts defeat Zach?
Episode: E18 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Wild Kratts
Owl Odyssey
When the Kratts get lost far from the Tortuga, they must embark on a long journey home.
Episode: E3 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Wild Kratts
Mystery of the Flamingo’s Pink
Aviva makes a Flamingo Creature Power Suit but the colors don't work - the suits are white
Episode: E2 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Wild Kratts
Hercules - The Giant Beetle
The bros accidentally enlarge a Hercules beetle!
Episode: E16 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Wild Kratts
Blue Heron
The Kratts are in the Tortuga when Martin spots something in the sky, a blue heron!
Episode: E11 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Wild Kratts
The Cobra King
The Kratt bros encounter a king cobra and put their cobra creature powers to the test.
Episode: E4 | 26:25
Wild Kratts
The Colors of China
The Kratts learn the importance of color to animals' survival.
Episode: E17
Watch 26:25
Wild Kratts
Archerfish School
The Kratts use archerfish creature powers to rescue baby animals from Donita.
Episode: E20 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Wild Kratts
Puffin Rescue
Martin makes a new friend - a puffin! Can he use its creature powers to get back home?
Episode: S4 E7 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Wild Kratts
The Other Martins
Chris causes confusion when he complains about a bird called a purple martin.
Episode: S4 E11 | 26:25