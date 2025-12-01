All rights reserved. © 2025
NPR & PBS for South Texas (361) 855-2213
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
TODAY IS #GIVINGTUESDAY! SUPPORT YOUR COMMUNITY-OWNED STATION & HAVE YOUR DONATION MATCHED!!
Wild Kratts

Snowy Owl Invasion

Season 4 Episode 3 | 26m 25s

Martin and Chris are hanging out in China with their Giant panda friend, Stuffo, when they receive reports of snowy owls showing up all over North America. Since these raptors live in the Arctic, it's up to the Wild Kratts to solve the mystery of the snowy owl invasion!

Aired: 01/30/16 | Expires: 02/06/26
Extras
Watch 1:32
Arthur
Dear D.W.
tba
Clip: 1:32
Watch 14:51
Nature
A City in Nature | WILD HOPE
How does a densely populated nation like Singapore transform into a lush green oasis?
Special: 14:51
Watch 17:51
Amanpour and Company
Why Is American Student Achievement Down? (It’s Not Trump or the Pandemic)
Writer Andrew Rice discusses the steep decline in U.S. student achievement.
Clip: E8044 | 17:51
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
December 1, 2025
Stephen Collinson; Brian Winter; John Kerry; Pastor Tim Johnson; Andrew Rice
Episode: E8044 | 55:50
Watch 3:57
PBS News Hour
White House confirms U.S. fired twice at alleged drug boat
White House says U.S. fired twice at alleged drug boat, raising bipartisan legal concerns
Clip: E335 | 3:57
Watch 7:45
PBS News Hour
Trump administration declines to mark World AIDS Day
Trump declines to mark World AIDS Day as funding cuts threaten HIV-prevention efforts
Clip: E335 | 7:45
Watch 9:15
PBS News Hour
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on reaction to boat strikes
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on the political reaction to Trump's boat strikes
Clip: E335 | 9:15
Watch 5:28
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: White House says Trump MRI was on heart, abdomen
News Wrap: White House says Trump's MRI was focused on heart and abdomen
Clip: E335 | 5:28
Watch 6:15
PBS News Hour
'That 2nd strike was a violation,' ex-military lawyer says
'That 2nd strike was a violation of the laws of war,' former senior military lawyer says
Clip: E335 | 6:15
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
December 1, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
December 1, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: E335 | 57:46
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Wild Kratts Season 4
  • Wild Kratts Season 1
Watch 26:25
Wild Kratts
Shapes of the Armadillo
Can the shapes of the armadillo help the Wild Kratts defeat Zach?
Episode: E18 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Wild Kratts
Owl Odyssey
When the Kratts get lost far from the Tortuga, they must embark on a long journey home.
Episode: E3 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Wild Kratts
Wolf Hawks
While hiking in the Sonoran Desert, Martin comes across a "wolf hawk."
Episode: E5 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Wild Kratts
Mystery of the Flamingo’s Pink
Aviva makes a Flamingo Creature Power Suit but the colors don't work - the suits are white
Episode: E2 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Wild Kratts
Hercules - The Giant Beetle
The bros accidentally enlarge a Hercules beetle!
Episode: E16 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Wild Kratts
The Erminator
Martin and Chris learn about surviving harsh winters.
Episode: E15 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Wild Kratts
Blue Heron
The Kratts are in the Tortuga when Martin spots something in the sky, a blue heron!
Episode: E11 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Wild Kratts
The Cobra King
The Kratt bros encounter a king cobra and put their cobra creature powers to the test.
Episode: E4 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Wild Kratts
Mystery of the North Pole Penguins?
The Kratts investigate the mystery of "lost" penguins in the Arctic.
Episode: E1 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Wild Kratts
Musk Ox Mania
Chris and Martin must travel to the Arctic to find a Creature souvenir collection.
Episode: S4 E24 | 26:25