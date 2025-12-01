All rights reserved. © 2025
NPR & PBS for South Texas (361) 855-2213
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
TODAY IS #GIVINGTUESDAY! SUPPORT YOUR COMMUNITY-OWNED STATION & HAVE YOUR DONATION MATCHED!!
Wild Kratts

Snow Runners

Episode 19 | 26m 25s

On their way to return some Hispid hares to Asia, the Wild Kratts accidentally lose them in a wintery North American forest. Martin and Chris must use the amazing winter adaptations and strategies of the Snowshoe hare and lynx to locate the hares before it's too late.

Aired: 02/16/13 | Expires: 02/06/26
Extras
Watch 1:32
Arthur
Dear D.W.
tba
Clip: 1:32
Watch 14:51
Nature
A City in Nature | WILD HOPE
How does a densely populated nation like Singapore transform into a lush green oasis?
Special: 14:51
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
December 1, 2025
Stephen Collinson; Brian Winter; John Kerry; Pastor Tim Johnson; Andrew Rice
Episode: E8044 | 55:50
Watch 17:51
Amanpour and Company
Why Is American Student Achievement Down? (It’s Not Trump or the Pandemic)
Writer Andrew Rice discusses the steep decline in U.S. student achievement.
Clip: E8044 | 17:51
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
December 1, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
December 1, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: E335 | 57:46
Watch 3:57
PBS News Hour
White House confirms U.S. fired twice at alleged drug boat
White House says U.S. fired twice at alleged drug boat, raising bipartisan legal concerns
Clip: E335 | 3:57
Watch 9:15
PBS News Hour
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on reaction to boat strikes
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on the political reaction to Trump's boat strikes
Clip: E335 | 9:15
Watch 7:45
PBS News Hour
Trump administration declines to mark World AIDS Day
Trump declines to mark World AIDS Day as funding cuts threaten HIV-prevention efforts
Clip: E335 | 7:45
Watch 6:15
PBS News Hour
'That 2nd strike was a violation,' ex-military lawyer says
'That 2nd strike was a violation of the laws of war,' former senior military lawyer says
Clip: E335 | 6:15
Watch 5:28
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: White House says Trump MRI was on heart, abdomen
News Wrap: White House says Trump's MRI was focused on heart and abdomen
Clip: E335 | 5:28
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Wild Kratts Season 4
  • Wild Kratts Season 1
Watch 26:25
Wild Kratts
Shapes of the Armadillo
Can the shapes of the armadillo help the Wild Kratts defeat Zach?
Episode: E18 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Wild Kratts
Owl Odyssey
When the Kratts get lost far from the Tortuga, they must embark on a long journey home.
Episode: E3 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Wild Kratts
Wolf Hawks
While hiking in the Sonoran Desert, Martin comes across a "wolf hawk."
Episode: E5 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Wild Kratts
Mystery of the Flamingo’s Pink
Aviva makes a Flamingo Creature Power Suit but the colors don't work - the suits are white
Episode: E2 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Wild Kratts
Hercules - The Giant Beetle
The bros accidentally enlarge a Hercules beetle!
Episode: E16 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Wild Kratts
The Erminator
Martin and Chris learn about surviving harsh winters.
Episode: E15 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Wild Kratts
Blue Heron
The Kratts are in the Tortuga when Martin spots something in the sky, a blue heron!
Episode: E11 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Wild Kratts
The Cobra King
The Kratt bros encounter a king cobra and put their cobra creature powers to the test.
Episode: E4 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Wild Kratts
Mystery of the North Pole Penguins?
The Kratts investigate the mystery of "lost" penguins in the Arctic.
Episode: E1 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Wild Kratts
Musk Ox Mania
Chris and Martin must travel to the Arctic to find a Creature souvenir collection.
Episode: S4 E24 | 26:25