Wild Kratts

Honey Seekers

Season 1 Episode 10 | 26m 26s

While on an adventure to discover the toughest animal in Africa, Martin and Chris uncover the amazing relationship between the Honey guide bird and Honey badger. The Wild Kratt team uses this relationship to foil the evil plans of Chef Gourmand.

Aired: 01/18/11 | Expires: 12/05/25
Watch 26:25
Wild Kratts
Shapes of the Armadillo
Can the shapes of the armadillo help the Wild Kratts defeat Zach?
Episode: E18 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Wild Kratts
Owl Odyssey
When the Kratts get lost far from the Tortuga, they must embark on a long journey home.
Episode: E3 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Wild Kratts
Wolf Hawks
While hiking in the Sonoran Desert, Martin comes across a "wolf hawk."
Episode: E5 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Wild Kratts
Mystery of the Flamingo’s Pink
Aviva makes a Flamingo Creature Power Suit but the colors don't work - the suits are white
Episode: E2 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Wild Kratts
Hercules - The Giant Beetle
The bros accidentally enlarge a Hercules beetle!
Episode: E16 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Wild Kratts
Blue Heron
The Kratts are in the Tortuga when Martin spots something in the sky, a blue heron!
Episode: E11 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Wild Kratts
The Cobra King
The Kratt bros encounter a king cobra and put their cobra creature powers to the test.
Episode: E4 | 26:25
Wild Kratts
The Colors of China
The Kratts learn the importance of color to animals' survival.
Episode: E17
Watch 26:25
Wild Kratts
Archerfish School
The Kratts use archerfish creature powers to rescue baby animals from Donita.
Episode: E20 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Wild Kratts
Puffin Rescue
Martin makes a new friend - a puffin! Can he use its creature powers to get back home?
Episode: S4 E7 | 26:25