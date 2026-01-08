PBS NewsHour full episode Feb. 26, 2015

Tonight on the program, we examine the reveal of the Islamic State's "Jihad John" and take a look at the background behind the extremist. Also: More than a dozen presidential hopefuls gather at CPAC, former Sen. Jim Webb tests election waters for 2016, marijuana legalized in D.C., tips and tricks for Social Security, a biography of black journalist Ethel Payne, and the art of the Talladega murals.