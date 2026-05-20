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PBS News Hour

U.S. indicts Raúl Castro in latest escalation with Cuba

Season 2026 Episode 104 | 9m 20s

Raúl Castro, the brother of the late Cuban dictator Fidel Castro, was indicted by the U.S. Justice Department. The 96-year-old has held many senior positions, including the presidency. Castro and four others were charged in the 1996 killings of Americans seeking to aid Cubans at sea. Ali Rogin reports and Geoff Bennett discusses more with Michael Bustamante.

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