All rights reserved. © 2025
NPR & PBS for South Texas
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is a benefit to members.
Member Sign In
Learn More
Nature

Santa's Wild Home

Episode 6 | 52m 28s

Get an intimate look at the wildlife of Lapland, a region in northern Finland, the fabled home of Santa Claus and actual home of reindeer, great gray owls, wolverines, eagles, wolves, musk oxen, brown bears and more.

Aired: 11/24/20 | Expires: 01/14/26
Major support for NATURE is provided by The Arnhold Family in memory of Henry and Clarisse Arnhold, Sue and Edgar Wachenheim III, The Fairweather Foundation, Charles Rosenblum, Kathy Chiao and Ken Hao, Sarah and Sandra Lyu in memory of Seung and Dorothy Lyu, The Lillian Goldman Charitable Trust, Dr. George Stanley and Sandra Caruso, Colin S. Edwards, Kate W. Cassidy Foundation, Filomen M. D’Agostino Foundation, Gregg Peters Monsees Foundation, Koo and Patricia Yuen, Seton J. Melvin, Sandra Atlas Bass, George D. Smith Fund, Inc., Dr. Coralyn W. Whitney Program Fund for Science and Nature, Bradley L. Goldberg Family Foundation, The Hite Foundation, Arlene and Milton D. Berkman, Perpetual Kindness Foundation and Sun Hill Renewal Fund, and by Viewers Like You.
Extras
Watch 1:32
Arthur
Dear D.W.
tba
Clip: 1:32
Watch 14:51
Nature
A City in Nature | WILD HOPE
How does a densely populated nation like Singapore transform into a lush green oasis?
Special: 14:51
Watch 54:49
NOVA
Interview: De-Extinction, Dire Wolves, and Jurassic Park with Beth Shapiro
Can we really bring extinct species back? Evolutionary biologist Beth Shapiro says yes.
Special: 54:49
Watch 55:45
Amanpour and Company
November 20, 2025
Nic Robertson; Noam Shuster-Eliassi; Jelani Cobb
Episode: E8037 | 55:45
Watch 17:56
Amanpour and Company
Connecting Trayvon Martin to Trump: Jelani Cobb Explains How We Got Here
Jelani Cobb discusses his book " Three or More Is a Riot."
Clip: E8037 | 17:56
Watch 7:57
PBS News Hour
Trump family’s cryptocurrency ties raise ethical concerns
Trump family’s cryptocurrency ties raise concerns as administration loosens regulations
Clip: E324 | 7:57
Watch 5:29
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Cheney funeral service held at National Cathedral
News Wrap: Funeral service for Dick Cheney held at Washington National Cathedral
Clip: E324 | 5:29
Watch 6:37
PBS News Hour
Crow responds to Trump saying Democrats should be arrested
Trump says Democrats should be arrested for urging military to refuse unlawful orders
Clip: E324 | 6:37
Watch 7:52
PBS News Hour
Chicago Fed president: Delayed report complicates rate cut
Delayed jobs report 'definitely complicates' rate cut decision, Chicago Fed president says
Clip: E324 | 7:52
Watch 5:42
PBS News Hour
Trump pushes Ukraine peace plan with significant concessions
White House pushes new 28-point peace plan with concessions Ukraine previously rejected
Clip: E324 | 5:42
Latest Episodes
Watch 53:38
Nature
Jaguar Beach
On Costa Rica’s Pacific coast, turtles and jaguars collide in unexpected ways.
Episode: S44 E4 | 53:38
Watch 53:33
Nature
The Pigeon Hustle
Uncover the secret world of New York and London’s resilient pigeon flocks.
Episode: S44 E3 | 53:33
Watch 53:38
Nature
WILLOW: Diary of a Mountain Lion
Follow a female mountain lion in the Montana mountains over the course of a decade.
Episode: S44 E2 | 53:38
Watch 53:41
Nature
Walrus: Life on Thin Ice
See how the Arctic’s most enigmatic animals are coping as the sea ice melts.
Episode: S44 E1 | 53:41
Watch 53:31
Nature
Dracula's Hidden Kingdom
Discover the wildlife of Transylvania, a mysterious region hiding some of Europe’s last wilderness.
Episode: E2 | 53:31
Watch 53:18
Nature
Gorilla
Get an intimate look at a silverback family in Gabon’s Loango National Park.
Episode: E9 | 53:18
Watch 53:18
Nature
The Platypus Guardian
A Tasmanian man befriends a platypus while protecting the species from urban development.
Episode: E1 | 53:18
Watch 53:13
Nature
The Hummingbird Effect
Discover the powerful effect hummingbirds have over their wild neighbors in Costa Rica.
Episode: E10 | 53:13
Watch 53:13
Nature
Defending Wild Dogs | Dogs in the Wild
Join scientists as they go to extraordinary lengths to understand wild dogs.
Episode: E9 | 53:13
Watch 53:13
Nature
Secrets of Success | Dogs in the Wild
How do wild dogs survive and thrive in the wild?
Episode: E8 | 53:13