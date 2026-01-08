All rights reserved. © 2026
NPR & PBS for South Texas (361) 855-2213
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ask This Old House

E6 | Double Pane Window, Paint Bench | Ask This Old House

Season 22 Episode 6 | 23m 42s

Mauro Henrique shares the importance of prep work for any painting project, and why homeowners shouldn't skip it. Then, Mauro and Kevin O'Connor team up to refinish an antique outdoor bench with a whitewash stain; With a glass expert's help, Tom Silva learns how double pane glass is made while helping a homeowner repair a broken window.

Aired: 11/01/23 | Expires: 07/25/24
Funding for Ask This Old House is provided by The Home Depot, Renewal By Andersen, and ChipDrop.
Extras
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Parenthood "Grasslands"
Animal parents must balance risk and reward to raise their young in grasslands.
Preview: S44 E6 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Asteroids: Spark of Life? Preview
What if violent asteroid impacts actually jump-started life on Earth? Explore a dramatic theory.
Preview: S53 E1 | 0:30
Watch 1:27
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 2 Scene
Mrs. Pumphrey seeks help when she thinks Tricki is giving her the cold shoulder.
Clip: S6 E2 | 1:27
Watch 0:30
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 2 Preview
James and Siegfried clash over new technology at the vet practice.
Preview: S6 E2 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Tusker: Brotherhood of Elephants
Follow the complex lives of giant elephant bulls in Amboseli and Mount Kilimanjaro.
Preview: S44 E5 | 0:30
Watch 2:13
Nature
Brotherhood of Giants
Male elephants form powerful bonds — and even become adoptive parents together.
Clip: S44 E5 | 2:13
Watch 2:56
Nature
How Elephants Learn to Mate
In Amboseli, one male’s opportunity attracts rivals — and the attention of watching juveniles.
Clip: S44 E5 | 2:56
Watch 2:27
Nature
How Invisible Borders Put Elephants at Risk
Esau’s journey spans borders that elephants cannot see — but must obey.
Clip: S44 E5 | 2:27
Watch 2:58
All Creatures Great and Small
Siegfried & Mrs. Hall
Reflect on some of the best Siegfried and Mrs. Hall moments in the series so far.
Clip: S6 | 2:58
Watch 2:10
All Creatures Great and Small
The Cast on the Season 6 Time Jump
The cast discusses the time jump between Seasons 5 and 6.
Clip: S6 | 2:10
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Season 24 | Ask This Old House
  • Season 23 | Ask This Old House
  • S22 Ask This Old House
  • S21 Ask This Old House
  • Season 20 - Ask This Old House
  • Ask This Old House
  • Ask This Old House Season 18
  • Ask This Old House
  • Ask This Old House
  • Ask This Old House Season 15
  • Ask This Old House Season 14
  • Ask This Old House Season 13
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E10 | Idaho Backyard Makeover | Ask This Old House
Jenn redesigns an Idaho backyard to host large dinner parties; Mark replaces window wells.
Episode: S24 E10 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E9 | Garage Storage, Anode Rod | Ask This Old House
Overhead garage storage; 3-way smart switch installation; anode rod maintenance.
Episode: S24 E9 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E8 | Regrade Lawn, Solid Core Doors | Ask This Old House
Regrading a yard; houseplants for any light level; replacing hollow core doors to solid.
Episode: S24 E8 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E7 | Seabees, Paint Galvanized Railing | Ask This Old House
Nathan visits a Navy Seabees base; all about trailer hitches; repaint galvanized railing.
Episode: S24 E7 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E6 | Sustainable Grass, Driveway Lights | Ask This Old House
Sustainable grass alternatives; common types of nail designs; brightening up a driveway.
Episode: S24 E6 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E5 | Planting Arborvitae, Storage Rack | Ask This Old House
Planting arborvitaes; fireplace tools 101; how to build a container tote storage rack.
Episode: S24 E5 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E4 | Washer Dryer Relocation | Ask This Old House
The importance of hearing protection; installing a stacked washer dryer unit in a closet.
Episode: S24 E4 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E3 | Houseplant Soil, Spot Point Brick | Ask This Old House
Remove ring stains from a wood table; soil for houseplants; spot pointing a brick floor.
Episode: S24 E3 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E2 | Seashell Driveway, Radon System | Ask This Old House
Seashell driveway installation. What Is It? Installing a radon mitigation system.
Episode: S24 E2 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E1 | NOLA Lantern, Rusty Patio Set | Ask This Old House
NOLA copper lantern fixtures; why toilets overflow; restoring rusty outdoor furniture.
Episode: S24 E1 | 23:42