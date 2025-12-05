Arthur's Family Feud/Muffy Gets Mature

Extras
From fruit flies to snake venom, evolutionary biologist Sean Carroll explains what drives evolution.
Ukraine ambassador to U.S. on peace negotiations and corruption scandal
As ICE boosts recruitment, critics concerned over changes to hiring and training standards
What to know about the rise in colon cancer cases among young adults
Pentagon leaders brief lawmakers on U.S. boat strikes, fueling debate over legality
What led the FBI to the man accused of placing pipe bombs in D.C.
Corruption scandal rocks Ukraine as it fights for survival against Russia's invasion
News Wrap: Supreme Court allows Texas to use redrawn congressional map favoring GOP
Dem congressman 'deeply concerned' about legality of boat strikes after viewing video
Latest Episodes
George learns how to talk to adults. / Arthur and friends go to see a silent movie.
Muffy helps Francine deal with the death of her Bubbe./Arthur makes his vacation more fun.
Binky spends a day as a reporter./Bud and Rapty revisit the case of the missing snowball.
Arthur worried that his day will be boring./Grandma Thora is not so great of a cook.
D.W. meets Hana, who is much older and totally cool!/Buster thinks teachers have it easy.
Grandma Thora shows D.W. how to be a great author. / Prunella has a birthday party.
The kids find a magical device. / Buster and Arthur trade personalities.
Buster's Uncle Bob comes to visit. / Cheikh and his family are becoming American citizens.
Lakewood Elementary has to share space with their rivals. / The internet is out!
There's a new hallway monitor in town! / Ladonna thinks everyone likes her.