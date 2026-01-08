All rights reserved. © 2026
All Creatures Great and Small

Episode 7

Season 2 Episode 7 | 55m 50s

James and Helen question their future together as Christmas approaches, while things look grave for one of Darrowby’s most beloved animals.

Aired: 02/19/22
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 1: Gathering the Flock
Change comes to Skeldale House, and James struggles to keep up with Siegfried’s unpredictable ways.
Episode: S6 E1
Watch 59:41
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 7: All God's Creatures
Skeldale House prepares for Christmas and Jimmy's first birthday.
Episode: S5 E7 | 59:41
Watch 53:05
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 6: Glass Half Full
James has a bout of brucellosis, bringing long buried emotions to the surface.
Episode: S5 E6 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 5: Pair Bond
Carmody gets an exciting opportunity, leaving Siegfried wondering whether he’s holding him back.
Episode: S5 E5 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 4: Uninvited Guests
Tristan’s first meeting with Carmody doesn’t go quite to plan.
Episode: S5 E4 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 3: Homecoming
Jimmy’s Christening day is interrupted by the arrival of a surprise visitor.
Episode: S5 E3 | 53:05
Watch 50:45
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 2: Holding the Baby
Baby Jimmy joins James and Carmody on their rounds.
Episode: S5 E2 | 50:45
Watch 53:05
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 1: To All Our Boys
A medical scare keeps James’ feet firmly on the ground.
Episode: S5 E1 | 53:05
Watch 52:45
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 7
James tries to get home for Christmas and Skeldale House prepares for a new arrival.
Episode: S4 E7 | 52:45
Watch 53:05
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 6
When Richard Alderson needs some help, Helen returns to Heston Grange.
Episode: S4 E6 | 53:05