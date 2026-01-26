All rights reserved. © 2026
NPR & PBS for South Texas (361) 855-2213
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The History of Our Freedoms

McCarthy Moments and the Enduring Republic

By Dr. Bill Chriss
Published January 26, 2026 at 12:08 PM EST

In the 1950s, Senator Joseph McCarthy achieved celebrity by making exaggerated claims that communists had infiltrated the government. He was one of America's most intimidating and least vulnerable political leaders during that time. But it only took a few years for people to grow sick of him and his tactics.

"The History of Our Freedoms" is produced by KEDT-FM in Corpus Christi. Dr. Bill Chriss is a historian and legal scholar. For more on history and the constitution, check out his blog at https://drbillchriss.substack.com/.

The History of Our Freedoms
Dr. Bill Chriss
Historian and legal scholar
See stories by Dr. Bill Chriss
Latest Episodes