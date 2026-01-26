McCarthy Moments and the Enduring Republic

In the 1950s, Senator Joseph McCarthy achieved celebrity by making exaggerated claims that communists had infiltrated the government. He was one of America's most intimidating and least vulnerable political leaders during that time. But it only took a few years for people to grow sick of him and his tactics.

