The Underground Railroad in Texas
In the 1840s and 1850s, escaped Texas slaves blazed a less well publicized path to freedom.
Texas's Underground Railroad was documented by an accomplished New York architect named Frederick Law Olmsted, who published his observations in the New York Times.
