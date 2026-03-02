All rights reserved. © 2026
The History of Our Freedoms

Texas Bill of Rights

By Dr. Bill Chriss
Published March 2, 2026 at 8:00 AM EST

The Texas state constitution contains its own Bill of Rights that protect rights above and beyond those already protected by the federal Bill of Rights.

Texas's constitution adds to the rights already enjoyed by its citizens under the Constitution of the United States.

"The History of Our Freedoms" is produced by KEDT-FM in Corpus Christi. Dr. Bill Chriss is a historian and legal scholar. For more on history and the constitution, check out his blog at https://drbillchriss.substack.com/.

