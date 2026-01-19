Judicial Independence

Because the courts are indispensable to individual rights and limited government, Alexander Hamilton stressed the need for them to be independent, as he states in Federalist #78. He and his fellow founders would be surprised by the extent to which the federal judiciary now defers to presidential power.

