Judicial Independence

Published January 19, 2026 at 1:31 PM EST

Because the courts are indispensable to individual rights and limited government, Alexander Hamilton stressed the need for them to be independent, as he states in Federalist #78. He and his fellow founders would be surprised by the extent to which the federal judiciary now defers to presidential power.

"The History of Our Freedoms" is produced by KEDT-FM in Corpus Christi. Dr. Bill Chriss is a historian and legal scholar. For more on history and the constitution, check out his blog at https://drbillchriss.substack.com/.

