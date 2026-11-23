JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:

Several federal judges in Colorado have expressed anger with the Trump administration, specifically with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, for failing to comply with court orders to release immigrants from detention. Colorado Public Radio's Allison Sherry has found at least 18 recent cases like this in that state and joins us now. Hi there.

ALLISON SHERRY, BYLINE: Hi.

SUMMERS: Allison, catch us up if you can. What are judges saying there in Colorado?

SHERRY: Well, U.S. District Court Judge Charlotte Sweeney recently issued a blistering 15-page ruling to top officials at the Department of Homeland Security, holding them in civil contempt of court for not following judicial orders in Colorado. You know, basically, this amounts to a stern legal scolding, but Judge Sweeney said in no uncertain terms that they better start heeding orders or it could get worse for them.

SUMMERS: How did we get here? What brought the judge to the point of issuing a legal rebuke like this one?

SHERRY: Yeah. I mean, federal judges around the country are increasingly seeing thousands more requests from immigration attorneys to get their clients out of detention while their immigration cases move forward. And in Colorado, a handful of judges were ordering people out of detention, and then ICE would turn around, literally a few seconds later, and rearrest them and send them back to detention. And I talked to a man who went through this at the end of October. His name is Carlos Garcia. He's a painter and was held in detention. And a judge ordered him released while he fights his immigration case. Garcia said the release and then the rearrest felt intentional.

CARLOS GARCIA: I asked one of the officers under what circumstance? He said, you guys found a loophole to get out legally. With a smirk on his face, he said, so we found a way to rearrest you guys.

SHERRY: Garcia was among four or five people this happened to on the same day in late October.

SUMMERS: Allison, do you know if this is happening in states other than Colorado?

SHERRY: ICE is doing this across the country, including Louisiana, Pennsylvania and Minnesota. And in Pennsylvania, a judge also held top ICE officials in civil contempt for similar violations.

SUMMERS: And what about ICE? What has been the response to all of this?

SHERRY: Well, for this story, ICE referred me to their parent agency, the Department of Homeland Security, and they did not respond to my request. But in federal court in Denver, several judges have hauled top ICE officials to the stand in their courtrooms and put them under oath, where these officials have mostly claimed confusion about all this. One assistant field office director said she hadn't read the judicial orders and was following her boss' instructions, but then her boss took the stand, the acting field office director. He said an ICE official in Minnesota told him it was OK to rearrest immigrants after their release. And some advocates, I will say, don't buy that ICE officials are just confused. This is Tim Macdonald at the Colorado American Civil Liberties Union.

TIM MACDONALD: How high up does this go, and does - is it really credible that it was done without direction from the administration in Washington, D.C.?

SUMMERS: Allison, so the judge held these ICE officials in contempt. Practically, though, what does that mean?

SHERRY: It's a really good question. It's civil contempt, so they won't be arrested for this. But Judge Sweeney basically said that she stopped short of issuing stronger sanctions because these ICE leaders swore under oath they'd stop the practice of rearresting people in Colorado. Now, if she or another judge gets wind that they're violating judicial orders, criminal contempt of court is an option, which can lead to jail time.

SUMMERS: Colorado Public Radio's Allison Sherry. Allison, thank you so much.

SHERRY: You're welcome, Juana. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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